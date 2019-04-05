Resources
- - Walker L. Ruffin died on 01 April 2019 at 3:59 pm at the age of 71. He was a Vietnam Veteran, doting uncle, caring father, and a man who spoke his mind.

Left to mourn & surviving him are his daughters Catrina & Aisha; niece and nephews Rhoda, Corey, Donald & Dale; grandchildren Jonathan, Leticia, Marshawn, Dyron, Myrtia, & Kamaria; along with great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nephews, and great-great nieces.

He will be missed and remembered.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
