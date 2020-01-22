|
Wallace S. "Walt" Fry
Mason - Wallace (Walt) Samuel Fry of Mason passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born on September 1, 1941 in Grand Rapids, MI the son of Elwood and Esther Fry. Walt was the proud graduate of Michigan State University where he earned a Bachelor and Masters Degrees of Science. In June of 1966 he met the love of his life on a blind date; six weeks later he proposed. They were married on December 22, 1966 and remained happily wed for the remaining 53 years of his life. Walt's first passion was teaching. He taught Life Science for 36 years at Mason Middle School where he enriched the lives of thousands of children. He also worked as a mentor for The College of Education at MSU. He had a love of gardening which led him to become a Master Gardener through the MSU extension program. He spent countless hours transforming his yard into an elaborate garden worthy of local garden tours. Always thinking of children he placed fairy houses throughout his yard to inspire them to explore. Walt spent decades behind the scenes of his wife's ballet studio utilizing his artistic gift to create beautiful scenery. He has also poured this gift into several other outlets such as stained glass, painting and woodwork. Walt cherished the connections he made at Mason First Presbyterian Church where he volunteered in the bell choir, ran the sound board for services and events and many other donations of his time.
Walt was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Duane Fry and niece, Tracy Marie Fry. He is survived by his wife, Rosanne; his two children: son and daughter-in-law Matthew and Julie Fry of Mason; daughter and son-in-law Katy and Matt Krysiak of Mason; five grandchildren, Evelyn and Nora Fry and Adrianna, Michael and Zackary Krysiak; twin brother and sister-in-law, William and Linda Fry of Boyne City; brother and sister-in-law, Duane and Karen Fry of Tecumseh and sister, Susan Litzenburger of Boyne City; brother-in-law, Carl Parks of Bradenton, FL and several beloved nephews and nieces. A visitation for Walt will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mason First Presbyterian Church, 131 E. Maple St., Mason, MI. The memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., also at Mason First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Bill Pinches officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to either Forgotten Man Ministries of Ingham County or to Mason First Presbyterian Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020