Services
Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
901 N Main St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1444
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Family Life Wesleyan Church
3720 Rowley Rd.
Williamston, MI
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Family Life Wesleyan Church,
3720 Rowley Rd.
Williamston, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Family Life Wesleyan Church
3720 Rowley Rd
Williamston, MI
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
Leek Cemetery
on Dobie Rd
Alaiedon Twp, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Bauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Bauer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Bauer Obituary
Walter Bauer

Williamston, MI - Age 88, passed away on October 23, 2019 in Okemos, MI. He was born in Chelsea, MI on February 25, 1931, the son of George and Ruby (Hadley) Bauer. On March 7, 1951, he married Autumn Jayne Proctor, who became his loving wife for 68 years. He is survived by his wife (Jayne), two children, Tom (Betty) Bauer, Dan (Sue) Bauer; fifteen grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; siblings: Bob (Mary ) Bauer, Don (Leila) Bauer, and Barb (Charlie) Fredette, and sister-in-law, Gail Bauer; also many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four children, Marilyn (Bob) Runyan, Mike Bauer, Steve Bauer, Ron Bauer, one brother, Norman Bauer, and grandson, Jason Bauer. Walter was born and raised on a farm in Chelsea, MI and in 1962 moved with his growing family to Williamston, MI where he became a successful dairy and crop farmer. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling and golfing. He was an active member of the "All Color Antique Tractor Club" and his church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by family and friends. The family will receive friends at the Family Life Wesleyan Church, 3720 Rowley Rd., Williamston, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Monday, October 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. (visitation is one hour prior at 10:00 a.m.) A luncheon will follow the service, and then the burial will be at Leek Cemetery on Dobie Rd. in Alaiedon Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family Life Wesleyan Church or The Coach Jason Bauer Basketball Scholarship Fund. Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
Download Now