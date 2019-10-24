|
|
Walter Bauer
Williamston, MI - Age 88, passed away on October 23, 2019 in Okemos, MI. He was born in Chelsea, MI on February 25, 1931, the son of George and Ruby (Hadley) Bauer. On March 7, 1951, he married Autumn Jayne Proctor, who became his loving wife for 68 years. He is survived by his wife (Jayne), two children, Tom (Betty) Bauer, Dan (Sue) Bauer; fifteen grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; siblings: Bob (Mary ) Bauer, Don (Leila) Bauer, and Barb (Charlie) Fredette, and sister-in-law, Gail Bauer; also many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by four children, Marilyn (Bob) Runyan, Mike Bauer, Steve Bauer, Ron Bauer, one brother, Norman Bauer, and grandson, Jason Bauer. Walter was born and raised on a farm in Chelsea, MI and in 1962 moved with his growing family to Williamston, MI where he became a successful dairy and crop farmer. He enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling and golfing. He was an active member of the "All Color Antique Tractor Club" and his church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by family and friends. The family will receive friends at the Family Life Wesleyan Church, 3720 Rowley Rd., Williamston, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the same location on Monday, October 28, 2019, 11:00 a.m. (visitation is one hour prior at 10:00 a.m.) A luncheon will follow the service, and then the burial will be at Leek Cemetery on Dobie Rd. in Alaiedon Twp. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family Life Wesleyan Church or The Coach Jason Bauer Basketball Scholarship Fund. Arrangements by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019