Haslett - Age 91, passed away June 27, 2019. Born and raised in the small town Schoonhoven, the Netherlands, Walter studied watch making and repair. He married his love, Rita (Maria) DeRichmont in 1954. They were the true American Dream, coming to this country and leaving family behind to start a new life in the land of opportunity. Traveling by boat with $50 and an old tool box, they settled in Lansing, Michigan, where their sponsors lived. Working hard and learning to speak English, Walter was employed at Bush Jewelers in downtown Lansing for several years, repairing watches. He then worked for the Board of Water and Light until his retirement in 1987. The love of sailing and boating brought Walter and Rita to Lake Lansing. He was the cofounder of the Lansing Sailing Club.



Hard work and taking chances, Walter and Rita made a wonderful life together. Many friends, travels, his passion for watches and clocks, sailing, and being a proud father to his three children made Walter who he was.



Walter is preceded in death by his parents, Walter A. and Fem DeGruyter; and his wife, Rita. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Walter A. (Jamie) DeGruyter, Michael J. DeGruyter, and Margaret R. (Jerry) Graham; grandchildren, Walter James, Adam Vaughan, and Alison Vaughan DeGruyter.



