Walter Kit Wilkins Sr.
Walter Kit Wilkins Sr, age 78, of Lake City, passed away peacefully from a short illness with pancreatic cancer on November 8, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Kit was born on Sept 22, 1942 to Glen and Laura (Cook) Wilkins of Haslett.
Kit grew up in Perry and attended Perry High School where he enjoyed playing sports.
All who remember Kit knew he was an avid MSU fan, hunter, fisherman, camper, traveler and golfer.
Kit knew all the best restaurants in the towns he traveled in. His favorite camping spot was going to Little Wolf Lake with his family.
Kit also had many enjoyable winters at his second home in Quartzite, AZ where he had fun playing desert golf and singing Karaoke.
In Kit's working years, he was an electrician and proudly served the I.B.E.W for fifty-five years. He later became the owner of his own electrical contracting business, Wilkins Electric.
Kit is survived by his sister, Dianne (Dave) Colister, his children, Walter (Amy) Wilkins, Amy (Jason) Dunham Wilkins, Grandchildren: Tayler Wilkins, Morgan (Brad) Palmer, Mitchell and Grant Wilkins.
Kit also has two Great Grandchildren: Jayce and Brynn Palmer.
There will be no memorial service, per Kit's wishes.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Moorestown Stittsville United Methodist Church.
Kindly send your memories of Kit to www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.