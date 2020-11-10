1/1
Walter Kit Wilkins Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Kit Wilkins Sr.

Walter Kit Wilkins Sr, age 78, of Lake City, passed away peacefully from a short illness with pancreatic cancer on November 8, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Kit was born on Sept 22, 1942 to Glen and Laura (Cook) Wilkins of Haslett.

Kit grew up in Perry and attended Perry High School where he enjoyed playing sports.

All who remember Kit knew he was an avid MSU fan, hunter, fisherman, camper, traveler and golfer.

Kit knew all the best restaurants in the towns he traveled in. His favorite camping spot was going to Little Wolf Lake with his family.

Kit also had many enjoyable winters at his second home in Quartzite, AZ where he had fun playing desert golf and singing Karaoke.

In Kit's working years, he was an electrician and proudly served the I.B.E.W for fifty-five years. He later became the owner of his own electrical contracting business, Wilkins Electric.

Kit is survived by his sister, Dianne (Dave) Colister, his children, Walter (Amy) Wilkins, Amy (Jason) Dunham Wilkins, Grandchildren: Tayler Wilkins, Morgan (Brad) Palmer, Mitchell and Grant Wilkins.

Kit also has two Great Grandchildren: Jayce and Brynn Palmer.

There will be no memorial service, per Kit's wishes.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Moorestown Stittsville United Methodist Church.

Kindly send your memories of Kit to www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com

The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved