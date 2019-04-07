Services
Walter Michael "Butch" Wisniewski Obituary
Walter "Butch" Michael Wisniewski

DeWitt - Born April 16, 1946 in Detroit, MI the son of Walter and Betty Wisniewski, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family on April 5, 2019. Walt was very proud of his family which includes: his wife of 41 years, Patricia (Tomasek), his children Shelley (Robert) Pelfery, Wendy Wisniewski, William (Mary Cox) Wisniewski, and Michael (Jessica) Wisniewski; grandchildren, Ryan, Sean, and Rachel Pelfery and Amelia and Hank Wisniewski; his sister, Judy (Mike) Dulong and many other family members and friends. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staffs of Comfort Keepers and Great Lakes Nursing for the exceptional care Walt received. Walt was preceded in death by his parents and first wife, Sally Ann (Rolls) Wisniewski. He will be remembered for his ever-present sense of humor and love of all things University of Michigan. Walt graduated from Berkley High School in 1964 and went on to play baseball and graduate from Ferris State University. Walt worked for the State of Michigan for over 25 years. Visitation will be from 2-4, 6-8 P.M. Wednesday with a 7:00 P.M. Rosary in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. John P. Klein presiding. Viewing will be from 9:30-10:30 A.M. Thursday at church. Rite of Committal St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
Download Now