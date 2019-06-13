|
Walter Wiedbrauk
Gulf Shores - Walter Wiedbrauk, born May 31, 1925, a loving and loyal husband, daddy, grandpa, great grandpa and public servant, died in peace and with strength at 93 years of life on February 1, 2019 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Memorial services will be held 10:30AM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at The Peoples Church in the McCune Chapel, with visitation half hour prior in the Robertson Room. He will rest at Glendale Cemetery, Okemos.
Arrangements by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019