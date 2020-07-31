1/1
Wanda Dinsmore
1933 - 2020
Wanda Dinsmore

Grand Ledge - Wanda June Dinsmore went to be with the Lord July 26, 2020. Wanda was born February 21, 1933 in Hickory, Kentucky to the late William and Goldie (Crook) Copeland. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, gardening, the piano and shopping. She was a longtime faithful member of the Oneida Gospel Church and God blessed her with a Christian legacy in her daughter's lives. Wanda always looked forward to spending time with her family and cherished her role as a wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend. She is survived by daughters, Carolyn (Thomas) Foster, Judy (Gordon) Long, Dianna (Marshall) Iiams and Donna Marie (Jeff) Seavolt; 8 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren along with her pet dog, Frankie. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C.; children, Charlene Stangl, Carol Sue and Cole Dinsmore and grandson, Travis "TJ" Seavolt. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Oneida Gospel Church. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4:00 p.m. and 6-8:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge and Wednesday at the church from 1-2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Wanda's name may be given to Oneida Gospel Church or the Capital Area Humane Society. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
5
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Oneida Gospel Church
AUG
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Oneida Gospel Church
Funeral services provided by
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
