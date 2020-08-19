Wanda June Upham Humphrey
Wanda June Humphrey passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, August 15, 2020. Wanda was born to Velma (Salisbury) Upham and Ervin Upham July 2, 1925. She graduated third in her class of seventeen from Maple Rapids High School. She graduated from the Central Michigan University during World War II and often commented on the lack of men on campus. While at CMU she was a member of Theta Sigma Upsilon sorority. After graduation, she was proposed to by two men in the same week.
Impacting the lives of children for over 30 years, Wanda had an extensive teaching career. She taught second grade in Maple Rapids but spent most of her career in St. Johns, MI as the traveling elementary music teacher and middle school girls' physical education teacher. If you are between the age of 50 and 78 and grew up in St. Johns, you likely had her as a teacher. In the 1950's, she started junior high school dances at the municipal building in St. Johns where she taught kids how to fox trot, swing dance, and jitterbug. Loving kids, she often chaperoned senior trips and band camp at Interlochen, where she also life guarded. Wanda was also beloved among her teaching peers and often mentored and inspired new teachers.
Wanda was an active member of the communities where she lived. She served as President of Clinton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, a founding member of the Elks Rapids Women's Golf League, and an active member of First Congregational Church of St. Johns and the First Presbyterian Church of Elk Rapids.
Wanda was a lifelong athlete and sports enthusiast. She dedicated most of her career to the physical education and development of sport for girls. She was an avid golfer who hit a hole-in-one in 1990. An excellent dancer, she could always be counted on to take the lead on the dance floor. In her retirement, she taught yoga in Michigan and Florida. In her 60s, she showed off her waterskiing skills to her grandchildren. At 80, she parasailed and bought herself a convertible.
A lover of fashion and the color aqua, Wanda was always dressed beautifully and in style. She loved to socialize and was always the life of the party. Whether she was playing the organ, leading everyone in song or coordinating an activity, you could always count on her to bring the fun. She was loved by all who met her. Her generous spirit, charisma, and love for life was infectious. If you are wondering about the secret to a long life, just follow Wanda's lead - socialize often, love fiercely, and always be active. She was always up for an adventure!
Wanda lived most of her adult life in St. Johns while summering on Birch Lake in Elk Rapids, MI. She retired in the early 1980's and split her time between Naples, Florida and Elk Rapids, MI. Proceeded in death by her husband Myron Humphrey, daughter Sue Ellen Flowers and her son Todd Michael Humphrey. She is survived by her son Randy (Melanie) Humphrey, grandchildren Kerry Humphrey, Sarah Marshall (David), Emily Humphrey (Mitchell Murray), Brett Flowers (Molly), and Amanda Flowers. She is also survived by her ten great grandchildren Madeline, Jonathan, Benjamin, Lauren, Anna Grace, Sienna, Aria, Luccio, Burke, and Anabelle. She spent the last 16 years sharing her life with her partner, George Zambo. Together they traveled, laughed, and provided each other with love and companionship in the later years of their lives.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on her behalf to the St. Johns Athletic Department 501 W. Sickels, St. Johns, MI 48879 or electronically via https://gf.me/u/yq3gai
. The family has requested that all donations be allocated to support girls' sports in the district she loved.