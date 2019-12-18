Services
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Resources
More Obituaries for Wanda Boots
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wanda M. Boots

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wanda M. Boots Obituary
Wanda M. Boots

St. Johns - Wanda Marie (Dickinson) Boots, 88, of Bridgeville, MI passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Wanda was born May 12, 1931 in rural Perrinton to Byron and Sylvia May (Gribben) Dickinson. She graduated from Fulton High School in 1949 and enjoyed many summers camping with her family at Tubbs Lake. She is survived by her children, David (Sandra) Boots, Steven (Carol) Boots, Debra (Harry) Lance, Janet Mullett, Gena (Russell) Swanson and Jamie Platte; son-in-law, Lupe Vargas; 19 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Boots; a daughter, Diane Vargas; two brothers, Howard Dickinson and Homer "Wayne" Dickinson; a son-in-law, Ken Mullett and a great grandson Robert Boots. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -