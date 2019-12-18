|
Wanda M. Boots
St. Johns - Wanda Marie (Dickinson) Boots, 88, of Bridgeville, MI passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Wanda was born May 12, 1931 in rural Perrinton to Byron and Sylvia May (Gribben) Dickinson. She graduated from Fulton High School in 1949 and enjoyed many summers camping with her family at Tubbs Lake. She is survived by her children, David (Sandra) Boots, Steven (Carol) Boots, Debra (Harry) Lance, Janet Mullett, Gena (Russell) Swanson and Jamie Platte; son-in-law, Lupe Vargas; 19 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Boots; a daughter, Diane Vargas; two brothers, Howard Dickinson and Homer "Wayne" Dickinson; a son-in-law, Ken Mullett and a great grandson Robert Boots. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019