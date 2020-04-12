|
Wanda Mary VanHoesen
Lansing - Age 94, passed away April 11, 2020. She was born April 30, 1925, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Wanda was happily married to William J. VanHoesen for 72 years; he preceded her in death in 2019. She is survived by: daughter, Susan (Kevin) Reynolds; son, William H. VanHoesen; grandchildren, Jenniffer, Todd and Jay; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Isaac, Savannah and Axel.
At Wanda's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Greater Lansing Food Bank. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadly.com.
A special thank you to Ruby and her staff at Michigan Premier Hospice, and the entire staff at Story Point and Independence Village in Grand Ledge.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 19, 2020