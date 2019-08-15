|
|
Wanda Starr
Lyons - Wanda Jean Starr, 87, a fun-loving and genuine mother, grandmother and friend, died peacefully surrounded by her family, on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Ionia. Wanda was born October 8, 1931, in River Rouge, MI, the daughter of Leland Jushua and Bernice Glenn (Carter) Starkweather. During her childhood, her family lived briefly in Marine City before settling in Lansing, where Wanda graduated from Sexton High School in 1949. Following school, she worked briefly at Diamond REO and Fisher Body, where she was a comptometer operator in the pre-computer era.
Wanda married William "Bill" Allen Starr in October of 1955, and she settled in to raise three sons. Throughout her life, Wanda was known for her genuine care of others, her ability to connect with people, and her keen outgoing nature and sense of humor. She loved her cats and dogs and family camping trips throughout Michigan. Later, she and Bill enjoyed trips to Gulf Shores, Alabama, and going to the casino. She also worked at the Meijer Warehouse. In her final years, despite her dementia, she exhibited her sense of humor and fun-loving behavior with her family and caregivers until the very end.
Wanda is survived by her sons, Jon (Linda) Starr of Escanaba, MI, Chris (Gladys) Starr of Lyons, MI, and Joe Starr (Sarah Bammel) of Cottage Grove, WI; granddaughter, Andrea Rose Starr; and her sisters-in-law, Betty Starkweather and Colleen Brown; cousins, Donna Littlefield and Judy Mabee. She was predeceased by her husband, Bill; brothers, Robert, Lloyd, and Donald Starkweather; and her sister, Janet Ferguson.
Friends are encouraged to support Wanda's family at visitation and funeral services. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lansing with Rev. Fr. John Klein officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30- 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral at the church. Interment will take place in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lansing. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. Friends and family are asked to share memories of Wanda on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 15, 2019