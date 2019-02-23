|
|
Warren Whitney
Lansing - Warren Harding Whitney, 97, of Lansing joined the Lord on February 20th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years, Hilda. He is survived by three children, Brad (Vicki) Whitney, David Whitney, and Valorie Doesburg; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Warren was born on June 14th, 1921 in Onondaga, Michigan to Ray and Ruby Whitney. Upon discharge from the U.S. Army at the conclusion of WWII he became a shoe salesman and later the proprietor of Warren's Shoes in the Frandor Shopping Center in Lansing. Upon retiring from the shoe business, Warren started a second career as a starter for the Lansing municipal golf courses, where he worked for twenty-two years. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying watching the MSU Spartan teams, and he especially loved playing golf. Warren will be remembered for his kindness and patience as a hard-working family man.
A visitation will be held for Warren on Monday, February 25th from 2-4 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel, located at 900 E. Michigan Avenue. Interment will occur at Deepdale Memorial Gardens.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 23, 2019