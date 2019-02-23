Warren Whitney



Lansing - Warren Harding Whitney, 97, of Lansing joined the Lord on February 20th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years, Hilda. He is survived by three children, Brad (Vicki) Whitney, David Whitney, and Valorie Doesburg; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



Warren was born on June 14th, 1921 in Onondaga, Michigan to Ray and Ruby Whitney. Upon discharge from the U.S. Army at the conclusion of WWII he became a shoe salesman and later the proprietor of Warren's Shoes in the Frandor Shopping Center in Lansing. Upon retiring from the shoe business, Warren started a second career as a starter for the Lansing municipal golf courses, where he worked for twenty-two years. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying watching the MSU Spartan teams, and he especially loved playing golf. Warren will be remembered for his kindness and patience as a hard-working family man.



A visitation will be held for Warren on Monday, February 25th from 2-4 PM at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel, located at 900 E. Michigan Avenue. Interment will occur at Deepdale Memorial Gardens. Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary