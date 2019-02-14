|
|
Wayne D. Oxender
Fort Myers, FL - Wayne Oxender, 87, of Ft. Myers, Florida passed away February 2, 2019 at Lee Health Center.
He was born April 11, 1931 at home near Centreville, the first son of Harry and Myrtle (Sherck) Oxender. He graduated fromCentreville High School in 1949.
He completed an Ag Short Course at MSU and then married Joan Smith in 1950. They had four children and dairy farmed for 10 years near Centreville.
In 1960, he sold the farm and went to Michigan State University graduating in 1967 as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. He was on the faculty at MSU from 1968 to 1980. While at MSU he held several positions with his final position as Assistant Dean in Charge of Research and Graduate student programs. During 1975-76 he served as a Visiting Professor at the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands. While at Utrecht he was an Invited Lecturer at 6 European Veterinary Colleges.
He moved to North Carolina State University to help start a new Veterinary College in 1980. Originally as Head of the Large Animal Clinical Department he hired new faculty for the School.
He was a member of the American College of Theriogenology, American Association of Bovine Practitioners and American Association of Equine Practitioners. During his career he published over 100 research papers and was an invited speaker at several International Meetings. He retired as Professor Emeritus from NCSU in December, 2000.
In his retirement at Heritage Palms Florida he was a dedicated golfer and enjoyed the activities of cycling, traveling and anything MSU. One of his favorite places was Klondike Ranch in WY where he helped herd cattle up the Big Horn mountain ranges. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his wife Rita Cronin of Ft. Myers, FL;sister Joan (Jim) Lindsley, Sturgis, MI and brother Glenn (Dianne) Oxender; his children Barb (Bill) Saar of Bratenahl, OH, Belinda (Tom) Wietor of Romeo, MI, Bethany (Michael) Reid of Grand Haven, MI and Tom (Laurie) Oxender of Haslett, MI; grandchildren Tommy Wietor, Katey Wietor, Lauren Reid, Robbie Reid, Natasha (Geoff) Kimmerly, Kayla (Brad) Howe, Dylan Oxender, Taylor Oxender; and great grandchildren Henry Kimmerly and George Kimmerly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; ex-wife Joan, two brothers Dale Oxender and Vernon Oxender
Memorial services to celebrate Wayne's life will be March 4 at 11 AM, Heritage Palms, Ft. Myers, FL and June 22 at 1 PM, Coral Gables, East Lansing, MI
Memorials for Dr. Wayne Oxender may be made to Michigan State University, College of Veterinary Medicine, Spartan Way, 535 Chestnut Road, Room 300, East Lansing MI 48824.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 14, 2019