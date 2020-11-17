Uncle Wayne and Aunt Dorothy were my brother's and I God Parents. Throughout Wayne's life, one of his truly closest friends was my dad George White. Wayne and Dorothy were my mom and dad's closest friends. My mom Jean was by Dorothy's side many hours during her illness to give her the love, help and encouragement she deserved. Dorothy was one of the sweetest ladies to Grace this earth! I remember when they got married! Is that possible, lol? After my dad's unexpected passing in 1980, Uncle Wayne remained close with my mom, always checking up on her (and us through her) in conversation and afternoon teas or coffees, don't remember, lol. Maybe lemonade's! Even after mom passed at 92 in 2016, Wayne continued to be interested in what was going on with Gil, Paul, myself and our families. I will always cherish his friendship and many talks about his proud and dignified past! He was a true gentleman. What an honor to have know him! His memory will definitely live on in us! His church family meant so much to him too! Thank you neices for taking special care of him. It meant the world to him Love and heartfelt prayers to the family, Susan (Ted) Johnson

