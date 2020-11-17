1/
Dr. Wayne Edward Lesher
Dr. Wayne Edward Lesher

Lansing - Due to current circumstances, the memorial service will be postponed until spring of 2021. The interment at Bosworth Cemetery in Olivet, Michigan will continue as planned on November 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Lutheran Fellowship Hall
NOV
21
Burial
01:00 PM
Bosworth Cemetery
2 entries
November 3, 2020
So many wonderful memories. My uncle was one of my mentors. He helped guide me through tough times, and laughed with me through others. His intelligence, life experiences, wit, and sense of humor are treasured memories. My dad, Bob Engstrom, bought an electric train set for the girls Christmas morning. Wayne and dad wore it out racing those cars all Christmas Eve. He loved learning and was delighted when I gave him a GPS for traveling in his car at 90 years old. He had many crazy animal experiences. The famous trapped skunk encounter or the naughty pick pocket codi critters. He would hand feed squirrels much to his numerous yellow Nikki cats delight. He and Bob decided the cat, Bathless Groggins needed a bath. It didn't end well with bites, scratches, and a hose punctured with numerous holes much like a sprinkler hose. He bragged about being in the Grand Hotel pool on the island...it was empty for cleaning. He met Shirley Temple on a train. He always said life was interesting. He was one interesting person and he will be missed by many. God speed Uncle Wayne. Always will be in my heart
Karin Lund
Family
November 1, 2020
Uncle Wayne and Aunt Dorothy were my brother's and I God Parents. Throughout Wayne's life, one of his truly closest friends was my dad George White. Wayne and Dorothy were my mom and dad's closest friends. My mom Jean was by Dorothy's side many hours during her illness to give her the love, help and encouragement she deserved. Dorothy was one of the sweetest ladies to Grace this earth! I remember when they got married! Is that possible, lol? After my dad's unexpected passing in 1980, Uncle Wayne remained close with my mom, always checking up on her (and us through her) in conversation and afternoon teas or coffees, don't remember, lol. Maybe lemonade's! Even after mom passed at 92 in 2016, Wayne continued to be interested in what was going on with Gil, Paul, myself and our families. I will always cherish his friendship and many talks about his proud and dignified past! He was a true gentleman. What an honor to have know him! His memory will definitely live on in us! His church family meant so much to him too! Thank you neices for taking special care of him. It meant the world to him Love and heartfelt prayers to the family, Susan (Ted) Johnson
Susan Johnson
Friend
