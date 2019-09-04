|
Wayne Edward Winter
Williamston - Wayne Edward Winter was born in Lewiston, Michigan on April 18th, 1929. He passed peacefully from this world on August 31st, 2019. He was preceded to the infinite by his parents, Clarence and Lelah, and his siblings.
He was survived by his wife, Eleanor Rachel Winter, who he shared over 50 years of bliss with. They celebrated their anniversary on May 4th. He was also survived by two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.
Old Man Winter, as he often referred to himself, was a retired Teamster, an Army veteran, and a sports enthusiast. He was a UM fan, a Detroit Tiger fan, and an outdoorsman. He was a member of the American Legion, the Eagles, and the Elks.
Visitation will be Wednesday evening (Sept 4th) from 6-8 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 205 E. Middle St., Williamston, Michigan. The funeral service will be on Thursday, Sept 5th at 11 am, with a visitation period from 10-11 am. Interment will be at Summit Cemetery in Williamstown Township.
Please, instead of flowers, make a donation in his memory to a cause of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grwilliamston.com for the Winter family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 4, 2019