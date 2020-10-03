Wayne Eudoras Brundage



Holt - Wayne Eudoras Brundage of Holt passed away Tuesday, September 29th at the age of 74.



Wayne was born in Alma, Michigan on December 17, 1945 to Willard and Janiece (Zimmerman) Brundage. He lived most of his life in Lansing/Holt, Graduating from Lansing Everett 1965.



A Vietnam veteran, he worked at the unemployment office and State of Michigan. He also drove semi-trucks for 12 years with Terry, creating memories all over the United States and Canada.



Wayne loved camping, watching his sons' and grandkids' youth activities and playing cards "the Brundage way".



Most of all he loved his wife Terry. He will be truly missed.



Wayne was preceded in death by his father Willard, his mother Janiece and two infant brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Terry; three sons, Ken (Charlotte), Mike and Jason; and three grandchildren, Zachary, Tiffany and Emily.



Celebration of Life will be held at: Poppa Chips Pizza 125 E. Lansing Rd. Potterville, MI 48876 October 4, 2020 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm









