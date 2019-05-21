|
Wayne J. Custer
Vestaburg - Wayne J. Custer, age 88, of Vestaburg passed away, May 18, 2019 at Azpira Assisted Living in Kentwood. Wayne was born in Lansing, Michigan to Donald and Olive (DeBoer) Custer on December 16, 1930. He graduated from Everett High School in 1949. Wayne worked as a stereotyper for the Lansing State Journal from 1949 to 1992, except from 1951 to 1953, when he was serving in the Army. On May 14, 1955, Wayne married his wife Nettie (Wezensky) Custer in Lansing, Michigan.
Wayne's many hobbies included listening to music, "putzing", woodworking, reading, and he was a "history buff". Wayne was a member of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church.
Wayne is survived by his children, Paula Bowerman, Donald Custer, Charlene Vondett (Mark), Brian Custer (Vicki); grandchildren, Matthew Nostrant (Sara), Lisa Bowe (Tanner), Anthony Custer, Andrew Custer, Thomas Custer, Aaron Custer, Alicia Cosgrove (Andrew), Gregory Vondett and Danielle Custer, Lisa Bowerman, Steven Bowerman (Amanda), Jessica DiVietri; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Wayne was preceeded in death by his wife Nettie Custer in 2011; his parents Donald and Olive Custer; brother Eugene Custer; sister Marlene Terberg; and son-in-law Randy Nostrant.
Funeral services for Wayne will be Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church in Edmore with Father Dominic Turkey officiating. The family will accept visitors at 10 a.m.
Condolences to the family may be made using the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church or Spectrum Health Hospice and Palliative Care of Greater Grand Rapids.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 21, 2019