Wayne Lynn Beck
Perrinton - Wayne Lynn Beck, age 67, of Perrinton passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home. He was born April 25, 1952 in St. Johns the son of Roy and Mable (Schavey) Beck. He was a 1970 graduate of Fulton High School and earned an associate's degree as an electrical technician. Wayne worked in manufacturing for over 20 years, retiring in 2016 from Mahle in St. Johns. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin in Alba. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and loved riding his bike, especially his rip to Sturgis. He always loved being with his friends.
He is survived by his mother, Mable Beck; a brother, Bob (Sheila) Beck; three nieces, Michelle (Mark) Rosendale, Angela (Kyle) Graham, Kristie (Randy) Johnston and their families.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy.
Per-Wayne's wishes a cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at later date.
Per-Wayne's wishes a cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering will be held at later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 22, 2019