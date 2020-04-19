|
Wayne Peake
Grand Ledge - Wayne Richard Peake lifelong Grand Ledge resident passed away at home on April 18, 2020. Wayne was born September 5, 1928 in Grand Ledge to the late John B. and Fern V. (Parks) Peake. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and worked as a Fire Prevention Supervisor for Oldsmobile. He was a longtime faithful member of the Grand Ledge United Methodist Church and Wayne, along with wife Helen, served their community in numerous ways through the church. Wayne enjoyed hunting and any opportunity to tell a good joke, anyone who bumped into him eagerly awaited a good laugh and friendship. He always looked forward to and prioritized spending time with family around special occasions and holidays. It was his way of carrying on family traditions and creating special family memories. He is survived by his wife of over 69 years, Helen M. (Landfear); children, Steven (Diane), David (Deb) and Debra (Larry) Williams; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and son-in-law, David Grass. He was preceded in death by daughter, Donna Grass, 4 sisters and 3 brothers. A private family visitation followed by a graveside service will be held at Pioneer Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Wayne's name may be given to the Grand Ledge Food Bank, 4980 Burt Ave., Grand Ledge, MI 48837. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020