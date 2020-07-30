Wayne W. Lindow
Lansing - Wayne Lindow, 84, of Lansing passed away Saturday July 25, 2020, following a short illness. Wayne was a retired Landscaper and Certified Green Industry Professional, and member of the Michigan Nursery and Landscape Association. He proudly served his country as an Infantryman in the 11th Airborne Division and was a member of the Mid-Michigan All-Airborne Chapter (82nd Association), participating in the color guard in parades and military events throughout mid-Michigan. Wayne earned his Black Belt in ShangTi Kempo and was passionate about teaching Women's Self Defense and volunteering with Capital Area Response Effort (CARE). He was a graduate of St Mary's High School in Lansing and Michigan State University. He loved camping and traveling to festivals throughout Michigan and entertaining family and friends with his sense of humor and jokes, good or bad. He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie of 51 years, and his brother James of Lansing. Surviving are 3 sons, Tom (Pam) of Fayetteville, NC; Mike (Ann) of Lansing; Pat of Lansing; 6 grand children, Justin, Travis, Amy, Samantha, Josh, and Savannah; 3 great grandchildren; and 6 nieces. Respecting Wayne's wishes, there will be no public service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, contributions in Wayne's memory may be made to the Horticulture Gardens at Michigan State University. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com