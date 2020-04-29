|
|
Dr. Weldon A. Burchill
Mason - Dr. Weldon A. Burchill, our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, entered eternal life on April 26, 2020.
He was born March 4, 1927 in Sault Ste Marie, MI to Robert Stanley Brown Burchill and Elna Amelia (Sundstrom) Burchill. Weldon graduated from Sault Ste. Marie High School in May 1945, served in the army during the Korean War and after the war attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN for his undergraduate studies.
He went on to the University of Michigan School of Dentistry where he completed his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree in 1954. He moved to Detroit in 1955 to complete his dental residency at Henry Ford Hospital where he met Dolores Rice. They married in 1957 and enjoyed 52 wonderful years together before her passing in 2010.
In 1959 Weldon and Dolores moved to Mason, MI where they bought a farmhouse and he was able to farm the land and raise animals, balancing that professionally with a dental practice in downtown Lansing. He retired from dentistry in 2012 after 55 years in practice.
Weldon was a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Lansing and then All Saints Lutheran Church in Mason.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life Dolores, his parents, brother Robert Burchill, sisters Virginia Burchill Dressler and Geraldine Burchill Martin. He is survived by their son Weldon Jr. "Wally" (Patricia) Burchill, his daughters Kathleen "Katy" Burchill, Kirsten Burchill, Elizabeth (Burchill) TJ McWilliams, four grandchildren Alex Rau, Allyson (Burchill) Dan Lee, Mary Burchill and Clare Burchill, four great-grandchildren Brooke, Cash, Bella and Locke Weldon, brother Kenneth Q. Burchill and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In order to maintain COVID-19 restrictions a small funeral for immediate family only will be held at 11am this Saturday May 2nd at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home in Mason. A formal Memorial Service will be planned later this summer for friends and family who want to remember Weldon, share their condolences and celebrate his life.
More info. on that TBD.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to Hillsdale College in Weldon's name.
Online condolences now may be made at www.gorslineruncimanmason.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020