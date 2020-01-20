Services
1928 - 2020
Wesley Bowen Obituary
Wesley Bowen

Holt - Wesley passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Haslett, Michigan.

Wes was born July 31, 1928, in St. Johns, Michigan, to J. C. and Millie (VanKuren) Bowen. He was one of nine children. His parents, six brothers and two sisters preceded him in death.

Wes married the love and light of his life, Anita Godfrey, on July 28, 1951. Wes was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many whom he loved unconditionally.

He is dearly loved by his wife of 68 years, Anita; daughters, Roxanna (Gerald) Brown and Betty (Greg) Oberg; son, Donald (Sharon) Bowen; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He worked for General Motors in Lansing for 44 years, proudly retiring in 1993. In his retirement Wes volunteered at REO Museum and Ingham Medical Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. His family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Residential Home Healthcare.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
