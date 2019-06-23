|
Wesley Brown
Lansing - Wesley Brown, the son of the late Dennis and Molly Brown was born in Claiborne, Mississippi on August 15, 1923. He spent most of his childhood farming, hunting, fishing and playing baseball. He attended public school in Vicksburg, Mississippi and graduated from Bowman High School in 1943. After graduating from high school, he was inducted in the U.S. Army on December 27, 1943. He was assigned to the infantry and received his basic training in Louisiana. From there he was transferred to the Transportation corps and served in New Guinea and the Southern Philippines. While performing as a Longshoreman in the South Pacific Field Operation, his unit supplied troops on the front lines and helped unload supplies from United States ships in the Southern Philippines. He was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one bronze star, Good Conduct medal and a World War II Victory medal. He was honorably discharged from Shelby, Mississippi on February 18, 1946. After leaving the service, Wesley returned home to Vicksburg, Mississippi and married the love of his life, Lillie Bell Clinton. Utilizing his veteran's benefits, he attended the Dixieland Trade Institute from 1949 to 1951 where he received vocational training in welding and auto mechanics attaining a journeyman's card in both trades. Wesley worked as a welder for American Steel Foundry in Gary, Indiana, a Millwright for the Battle Creek Foundry in Battle Creek, Michigan, Hayes Albion Malleable in Albion Michigan and the Clark Equipment Company in Battle Creek, Michigan. Before retiring, he worked for the Home Depot in Lansing, Michigan. Wesley made his transition to the Lord Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was preceded in death, by his mother and father; siblings, Dennis Brown, Mary Lee Clinton, James Brown, Fred Brown, Madeline Woods, Henry Brown, Evans Brown; his loving wife, Lillie Bell Brown; grandchildren, Kelly Janelle Brown, Ronald Brown Jr. and Audrey J. Stewart. He is survived by his sons, Wesley (Gladys) Brown, Battle Creek, Eugene (Orvetta) Brown Wayne, Rudy (Meredith) Brown, Morrice, Earl (Nancy) Brown, Benton Harbor, Ronald (Anita) Brown, Battle Creek; daughter, Florida Stewart, (Oswego, IL); grandchildren, Wesley Brown, Latasha Cannon, Arik (Nadine) Brown, Todd Brown, Courtney (Scott) Conover, Jackie Brown, Rudy Brown, Flora (Craig) Lathen, Angela (Stephen) Kohn and a multitude of great-grandchildren and other relatives. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Friendship House of Prayer Baptist Church, 4301 S. Waverly Rd., Lansing, with family hour beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place in Fort Custer National Cemetery on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to in memory of Wesley Brown. Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019