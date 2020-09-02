Wilbur Summerfield
Grand Ledge - Wilbur Lee Summerfield of Grand Ledge passed away August 31, 2020. Bill was born March 8, 1932 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Charles and Georgia (Bollinger) Summerfield. Bill was a patriot and left high school early because he wanted to serve his great county. After leaving the military, Bill worked for C & J Trucking and after retiring worked for Montcalm Community College. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. Bill was also an animal lover and had many dogs over the years and loved his cat, Morris. Bill also looked forward to spending time and creating many family memories at the cottage on Derby Lake. He is survived by children, Wendy (Dan) Ockert, Bonnie Summerfield, Becky (Robert) Walker, Wilbur Summerfield Jr., Mary (Michael) Guinn, Jeanenne Summerfield, John Summerfield and Monique (Shannon) Roberts; 24 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Susan; daughter, Violet Allen and brothers, Charles, Harold, Robert and Daniel. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Park, Grand Ledge in Pavilion 6. Memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be given to Hospice of Lansing Stoneleigh Residence. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com