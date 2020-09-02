1/1
Wilbur Summerfield
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilbur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbur Summerfield

Grand Ledge - Wilbur Lee Summerfield of Grand Ledge passed away August 31, 2020. Bill was born March 8, 1932 in Lansing, Michigan to the late Charles and Georgia (Bollinger) Summerfield. Bill was a patriot and left high school early because he wanted to serve his great county. After leaving the military, Bill worked for C & J Trucking and after retiring worked for Montcalm Community College. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing. Bill was also an animal lover and had many dogs over the years and loved his cat, Morris. Bill also looked forward to spending time and creating many family memories at the cottage on Derby Lake. He is survived by children, Wendy (Dan) Ockert, Bonnie Summerfield, Becky (Robert) Walker, Wilbur Summerfield Jr., Mary (Michael) Guinn, Jeanenne Summerfield, John Summerfield and Monique (Shannon) Roberts; 24 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife, Susan; daughter, Violet Allen and brothers, Charles, Harold, Robert and Daniel. A Celebration of Bill's life will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Park, Grand Ledge in Pavilion 6. Memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be given to Hospice of Lansing Stoneleigh Residence. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Fitzgerald Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved