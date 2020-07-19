Wiley Bean
Grand Ledge - Wiley Elmer Bean, 84, of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away June 29, 2020. He was born August 28, 1935 in Holt, MI, son of the late Leo and Florence Bean. Wiley served in the United States Air Force, and then in 1960, he received his Bachelor's of Social Science from Michigan State University. In 1964, he earned his Juris Doctorate from George Washington University Law School. Wiley was a talented and well-respected lawyer, practicing out of Grand Ledge, Michigan for many decades. With a natural gift for language, he was also an author and a poet, most notably his book The Morning of the Fourth Day. He thoroughly enjoyed studying world history, along with his passion for black jack and cribbage. When he was a young veteran, he bartended at the Officers' Club Camp Grayling. Wiley was also an avid hunter and fisherman, and once had a horse named Charlemagne. Wiley was truly a "jack of all trades."
Wiley was also a loving husband and father and is survived by his former wife Patricia Dingler and their five children: Michael, Andrew (Juli), Alexander (Cecelia), Matthew (Robin), and Natalie (Paul); his grandchildren: Taylor, Austin, Sheena, Derek, Sarah, Robyn, and Ryan; and great-grandchild: Serenity. Wiley is also survived by his former wife Patricia Quigley and his step-children: Jim and Erin (Mike); and grandchildren, Jake, Marissa and Danielle. Wiley has two surviving sisters, Janet (Ray) Pino and Nancy Bean, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Cole/Briggs Post 48; 731 N. Clinton Street, Grand Ledge MI 48837 in memory of Wiley Bean. The family is being served by the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
