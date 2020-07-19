1/1
Wiley Bean
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wiley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wiley Bean

Grand Ledge - Wiley Elmer Bean, 84, of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away June 29, 2020. He was born August 28, 1935 in Holt, MI, son of the late Leo and Florence Bean. Wiley served in the United States Air Force, and then in 1960, he received his Bachelor's of Social Science from Michigan State University. In 1964, he earned his Juris Doctorate from George Washington University Law School. Wiley was a talented and well-respected lawyer, practicing out of Grand Ledge, Michigan for many decades. With a natural gift for language, he was also an author and a poet, most notably his book The Morning of the Fourth Day. He thoroughly enjoyed studying world history, along with his passion for black jack and cribbage. When he was a young veteran, he bartended at the Officers' Club Camp Grayling. Wiley was also an avid hunter and fisherman, and once had a horse named Charlemagne. Wiley was truly a "jack of all trades."

Wiley was also a loving husband and father and is survived by his former wife Patricia Dingler and their five children: Michael, Andrew (Juli), Alexander (Cecelia), Matthew (Robin), and Natalie (Paul); his grandchildren: Taylor, Austin, Sheena, Derek, Sarah, Robyn, and Ryan; and great-grandchild: Serenity. Wiley is also survived by his former wife Patricia Quigley and his step-children: Jim and Erin (Mike); and grandchildren, Jake, Marissa and Danielle. Wiley has two surviving sisters, Janet (Ray) Pino and Nancy Bean, as well as nieces, nephews and cousins.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, a memorial service will be held at a later date. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Cole/Briggs Post 48; 731 N. Clinton Street, Grand Ledge MI 48837 in memory of Wiley Bean. The family is being served by the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peters & Murray Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved