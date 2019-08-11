|
Wiley R. "Bob" Smith
Lancaster, OH - Wiley R. "Bob" Smith, 97, died peacefully in his sleep on July 27, 2019 in Lancaster, Ohio.
He was born on March 18, 1922 to Wiley Smith and Gail Rahskopf in
North Vernon, Indiana, but was raised by his uncle and aunt, Charles and Ida Rahskopf Burkhart.
He was a veteran of WWII and was retired from the State of Michigan as an Employment Specialist.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Louise Stedman Smith, children: Carol Weigel, Judy (Tony) Bennett, Bobbi (Randy) Rife and Greg Smith, and a sister, June Bowerman, 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sons Robert, Ron and Randy Smith, sisters: Wanda Smith, Velma Wightman, Thelma Ketchum and Violet Fritz and son-in-law John Weigel.
Caring cremation will be handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Lancaster, Ohio.
