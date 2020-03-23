|
|
Wilford E. Maldonado, MD
Okemos - W. E. Maldonado (Will), age 87, passed away March 20, 2020.
Will was born January 29, 1933 in San Antonio, Texas. He grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma and graduated from the University of Oklahoma Medical School. He completed residency in clinical and anatomic pathology at the University of Minnesota before serving in the U. S. Army. He joined the medical staff at Sparrow Hospital in 1965 and became Director of the Department of Laboratories shortly thereafter, a post he held until his retirement. He served as Chief of Staff from 1976 to 1977 and was re-elected to a second term from l980 to l981. Will also served as a Senior Vice President of Sparrow Hospital from 1982 until his retirement in 1992. Dr. Maldonado founded the Laboratory of Clinical Medicine to provide outpatient services in the mid-Michigan region. The Laboratory provided a full range of diagnostic procedures to the medical community for over thirty years. He was committed to excellence and passionate about keeping the focus of medicine on the needs of the patient. The importance of accurate and timely diagnostic information was always of paramount concern. His contributions to health care in the region were many.
Will enjoyed many interests as well as medicine. He enjoyed time with cherished friends and sports, particularly golf and football. He followed politics and foreign affairs and enjoyed the adventure of travel to new places following his retirement.
His mother and father, Mary and Frank Maizumi of Tulsa, Oklahoma, precede Will in death. He is survived by two bothers, Raymond (Barbara) and John (Wanda) Wilburn both of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Surviving to cherish his memory in her heart is his wife, Sarah.
There will be no services. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Lansing Chapel. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 29, 2020