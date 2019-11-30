|
Wilfred R. "Will" Baker, Jr.
Eaton Rapids - Reverend Wilfred R. "Will" Baker, Jr., of Eaton Rapids, Michigan, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. He was born June 23, 1945 in Plainwell, Michigan, the son of Wilfred, Sr. and Florence (MacDonald) Baker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol Baker and one sister, Joyce Rantz. He is survived by two sons, Mark (Lorina) Baker of Jackson, MI and Paul (Martha) Baker of Battle Creek, MI; one daughter, Tamara (Michael) Grice of Dansville, MI; nine grandchildren; one sister, Marilyn (Clyde) Moored of Allegan, MI; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Reverend Wilfred retired from Pastoring from the Church of the Nazarene in 2012, after 36 years of ministry.
A visitation of family and friends will be held at the Hampton Funeral Home in Jackson (4204 Ann Arbor Road, Jackson, Michigan 49202) on Wednesday, December 4th from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. A private family graveside service will be held at the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing, Michigan with Pastor Lonny Bumgardner officiating. A memorial service to honor the life of Reverend Wilfred R. "Will" Baker, Jr. will be held at the Lansing South Church of the Nazarene (401 W. Holmes Road, Lansing, Michigan 48910) on Saturday, January 4, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Lonny Bumgardner and Pastor Jerry Garcia officiating. Friends who wish may make memorial contributions to Spring Arbor Nazarene Church Needs Based Pantry. Please visit www.hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guest book and/or send a condolence to the family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019