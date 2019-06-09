Services
Leslie Funeral Home
109 North Church St. PO Box 503
Leslie, MI 49251
(517) 878-6600
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilfred "Whitey" Wardowski


Wilfred "Whitey" Wardowski Obituary
Wilfred "Whitey" Wardowski

Leslie, MI - Wilfred (Whitey) Wardowski, 106, passed on May 29, 2019 in Leslie, MI. His wife Faye predeceased him in 2007. He has two daughters, Bonnie Gilman of Leslie, Connie Wadsley of CA, four grandchildren, Brent Gilman, Stephanie Beamer, Victor Wadsley and James Wadsley. His lifelong hobbies included bowling and golf. He was a lifetime member of the Masons, the BPO Elks and the Leslie Chapter of Eastern Star. A celebration of life will be held on Sat, June 15th at 2pm at the Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church St. in Leslie. For more details, go to www.VickersFuneralHomes.com. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home PO Box 503, Leslie, MI 49251. 517-878-6600.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 9, 2019
