William A. Fedewa
DeWitt - William A. Fedewa, age 90, of Dewitt, passed away May 10, 2020. He was born Aug. 13, 1929 in Riley Township to Robert and Theresa (Sohn) Fedewa. He was preceded in death by sons, Eugene and James; wife, Marjorie Joan (Stechschulte) Fedewa; and brother, Robert Fedewa. William was one of seven children and is survived by siblings, Donald, Richard, Stanley, Thomas and Bernard. Also surviving are daughter, Mary M. Fedewa; son, Daniel (Jackie) Fedewa; grandchildren, Molly, Hope; many nieces, nephews. He served in the National Guard, owned and operated a marina, and a large dairy farm. He also cared for his handicapped son for many years, and his wife after she suffered a stroke. William was a good Christian in every sense of the word and was loved by many. He has requested that in lieu of flowers or donations, acts of kindness and caring be provided for those in need. Private family services will take place. Fond memories may condolences be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Fedewa family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020.