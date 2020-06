William A. "Bill" TownsendLansing - William Allen Townsend was born in Jackson, MI, on February 3, 1936, and passed away June 23, 2020. Bill and his wife Sue were married for 60 years. They had 3 children: Michael (Joanne) of Holland, MI, Kittie (Jim) Lynch of Lansing, MI, and Scott (Cindy) of Wake Forest, NC.He is survived by his wife, Sue; 3 children; brothers, Clayton (Beverly) of St. Johns, MI, Edward of Bath, MI, David (Jennell) of Lansing; sister, Mary Ann (George) Price of Battle Creek, MI; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Lou (B. Thomas) Smith of Sarasota, FL. Bill was predeceased by sister-in-law Bobbi Townsend, nephew David Townsend, and great-granddaughter Winnie Grace Galasso.Please read the full obituary and leave an online condolence for Bill's family at www.EstesLeadley.com