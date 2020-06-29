William A. "Bill" Townsend
1936 - 2020
William A. "Bill" Townsend

Lansing - William Allen Townsend was born in Jackson, MI, on February 3, 1936, and passed away June 23, 2020. Bill and his wife Sue were married for 60 years. They had 3 children: Michael (Joanne) of Holland, MI, Kittie (Jim) Lynch of Lansing, MI, and Scott (Cindy) of Wake Forest, NC.

He is survived by his wife, Sue; 3 children; brothers, Clayton (Beverly) of St. Johns, MI, Edward of Bath, MI, David (Jennell) of Lansing; sister, Mary Ann (George) Price of Battle Creek, MI; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Lou (B. Thomas) Smith of Sarasota, FL. Bill was predeceased by sister-in-law Bobbi Townsend, nephew David Townsend, and great-granddaughter Winnie Grace Galasso.

Please read the full obituary and leave an online condolence for Bill's family at www.EstesLeadley.com.








Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
