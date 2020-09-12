William Acker
Parker, Arizona formerly of Grand Ledge - William Arey Acker, 71 of Parker, Arizona passed away September 8, 2020. Bill was born April 25, 1949 in San Francisco, California and lovingly adopted by the late Arey and Isalette "Marie" Acker. In 1968, Bill enlisted in the Marine Corps and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. After his tour of duty, Bill married Sharon Campbell and moved to Ludington where they had two sons, Jason and Logan. Bill had many business ventures which included Wild Bill's Lures and Just Fishin Tackle Shop, Ackers Car Care, Blacksmithing at White Pine Village and All-Phase Vending. In his later years, Bill enjoyed his "nomad" lifestyle and spent his winters in Arizona and summers with family in Grand Ledge and Ludington, fishing everywhere he went. He is survived by his son, Jason (Andrea) Acker; daughter, Sasha (Fernando) Ospina; grandchildren, Riley, Mariah and Luella; sister, Susan (Lenny) Preston; nephews, Dominick and Victor Preston and too many good friends to list. Bill was preceded in death by his son, Logan. A private family service will be held. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be given to the charity of the donor's choice
. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com