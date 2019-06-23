|
|
William A.J. Schwartz, Jr.
Chicago, IL - March 25, 1926-June 17, 2019
Bill passed away peacefully having enjoyed a full and productive life that spanned 93 years.
A man of outstanding intellect and education(a graduate of the U of Chicago, Columbia U School of Law, and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking), he served in the US Navy during WWII, practiced law, was a CPA, and had a distinguished career in commercial and investment banking, retiring from the State of Michigan Department of Commerce in 1996.
Bill's greatest joy in life was his dearest wife, Maria Esther Rodriguez. They met at the U of Chicago, married, and raised four children, Roderick Tod, William III, Mary Ann (Gottlieb) and Lisa Maria (Ortiz). His legacy includes ten grandchildren. Bill was devoted to and delighted in all his family, including in-laws, uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bill described himself as a "cradle to grave Episcopalian" and sang in various church choirs throughout his life. He had a gift and love for music, still playing piano at age ninety-two. He could play almost anything by ear and his piano playing was at the heart of every holiday or family gathering. He was also a formidable contract bridge player, a life-long learner, avid reader, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. He had prodigious memory and recall.
Bill was, as Maria described him, the "salt of the earth", authentic and unassuming. He loved the simple pleasures in life—family, song, his beloved dogs, good food, games, nature.
He is dearly remembered and deeply missed.
There will be a memorial service for Bill at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2120 Lincoln St., Evanston IL on Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019