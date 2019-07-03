William Allen Rockey



Pleasant Lake - Rockey, William Allen



William Allen Rockey, of Pleasant Lake, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the age of 95. His final days were spent in the tender care of Allegiance Hospice in Jackson, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Williams County, Ohio on January 19, 1924, the son of William and Nora (Barnes) Rockey.



His family moved to Hillsdale, Michigan when Bill was 2 years old. He displayed a great desire to learn, which eventually led to him graduating from Hillsdale High School at the age of 16. It was there that he would meet the love of his life, Jean Porter, at a church youth function. Together, they enjoyed an amazing 71 1/2 years of marriage until Jean's death in 2014. Bill proudly served in the 3014th Base Unit of the Army Air Force during WWII. He then began a career with Farmers Petroleum of Michigan which spanned over 40 years. He retired as General Manager.



Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He began hunting at a very early age and tagged his last buck at the age of 91. Fishing was also a passion of his. It was not out of the norm for him to make the 11-hour drive to Longlac in northern Ontario twice in a year's time. Needless to say, the family freezers were often filled with walleye, lake trout, and pike. He also crafted beautiful fishing rods, which he lovingly gifted to family and friends. Gardening and rooting on the Tigers and Spartans also gave him great pleasure.



Nothing meant more to Bill than his family and his faith. He was an active member of the Leslie United Methodist Church for the past 30 years. A beautiful prayer shawl made by the UMC women adorned his bed at the hospice facility.



Bill's legacy of "family and faith" shall be carried on by his survivors. Sons: Richard (Susan) of Mussey, David (Tamara) of Goose Creek, S.C., and Glen of Mason; Daughter Linda Myall of Mason, and daughter-in-law Kathryn Rockey of Asheville, N.C.; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving him is his lone remaining sibling, dear brother Harold (Karen) Rockey of Allen, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. His faithful 11-year-old blind dog Buddy misses him already. Bill was predeceased by his soulmate and wife Jean, his eldest son William L., and his son-in-law Rockey Myall, as well as his four loving sisters, Donna Blue, Dorothy Risedorph, Helen Donihue, and Muriel McLain.



The family will receive relatives and friends at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, 621 S. Jefferson St., Mason, MI on Friday July 5, 2019 from 5-8 pm. Visitation will also be held 1 hour prior to the funeral services at Mason First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Ash St., Mason, MI. The funeral will begin at 11 am with internment to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason. Pastor Paul Damkoehler of Leslie United Methodist Church will be officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to Leslie United Methodist Church, 401 S. Main St., Leslie, MI 49251. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.grbdmason.com Published in Lansing State Journal on July 3, 2019