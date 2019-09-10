Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
William Allen Weaver

William Allen Weaver Obituary
William Allen Weaver

Lansing - William A. Weaver, 74, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. Born in Adrian to Chelsie and Alberta (Underhill) Weaver, Bill worked as an estimator in the Lansing area for road and sewer construction after serving in the US Navy. He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life: walking in the woods, taking photographs of nature, feeding the birds, and cherishing animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Eve Marie Bonta-Weaver; his sister, Mary Fancon; and his beloved cats, Harry Potter, Natasha, Julian, Tiger Lily, and Midnight.

Memorial Services will be held in the spring.

The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
