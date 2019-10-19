|
William B. Babcock
Holt - Age 80, passed away Friday, October 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. at South Lansing Christian Church with Pastor Frank Weller officiating. A luncheon will follow, with interment being held at 2:30 p.m. at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI. The family will receive friends Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd. Holt, MI and Tuesday beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to in memory of William B. Babcock. Full obituary at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019