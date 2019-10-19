Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
William Babcock
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Holt Delhi Chapel - Holt
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
South Lansing Christian Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
South Lansing Christian Church
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Fort Custer National Cemetery
Augusta, MI
William B. Babcock

William B. Babcock

William B. Babcock

Holt - Age 80, passed away Friday, October 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. at South Lansing Christian Church with Pastor Frank Weller officiating. A luncheon will follow, with interment being held at 2:30 p.m. at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta, MI. The family will receive friends Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Holt Chapel, 5035 Holt Rd. Holt, MI and Tuesday beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to in memory of William B. Babcock. Full obituary at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
