William B. Haney
Grand Ledge - William "Bill" B. Haney of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 31, 2019. He was born July 21, 1938 in Mt. Pleasant, MI, son to the late Joseph and Myrtle (Prowdley) Haney. Bill was the former owner of William Haney & Son Concrete for over 35 years and in his retirement years operated and owned William Haney Bobcat Services. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, and fishing. Bill was always hard working and devoted to his family. He loved spending time with his family, adored his grandchildren, and his dog Sheila was his best friend.
He is survived by his daughters: JoAnn (Kim) Ackerson, Cheryl (Glenn) Coffman, son William (Mary) Haney; 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren; brother Joseph (Jane) Haney, and was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Joan in 2015, brother Dale Haney, and 3 sisters: Betty Stearns, Marie Horning and June Hopkins.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 - 11:00 a.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. For those wishing, memorial contributions can be made to Eaton Community Palliative Care. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019