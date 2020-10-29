William Bursley
Eaton Rapids - Passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 92. Bill was born in Chester Township, MI the sixth of ten children born to Bert and Vevia (Satterly) Bursley. He honorably served in the United States Navy during WWII. Bill worked as an engineer for Oldsmobile from 1948 until his retirement in 1998. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing pool, woodworking and hunting in his younger years.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Beatrice Fuller, Raymond Bursley, Bertie Steward, Donald Bursley, Maxine Fuguer, Betty Holland, Annabel Sheren and Ruth Olney.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Judy Bursley; daughters, Vevia (John) Beaulieu, Robin (Donald) Freeman; son, William "Todd" (Melissa) Bursley; grandchildren, Sara (Dustin) Bartel, Emily, Nicholas and Evan Freeman, John (Janelle) Jones, James (Robin) Jones, Jaron (Susanna) Jones; great grandchildren, Alexander and Jocelyn Bartel, Kristopher, Justin, Aaron, Rachael and Logan Jones; Desiree Sanguedolce, Quinton Thompson, Reece Jones; great great grandchildren, Easton Jones and Tylar Thompson sister, Mable Olney and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids chapel with visitation on Friday from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Sensations Memory Care in Charlotte for their exceptional care. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
in memory of Bill.