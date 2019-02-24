William C. "Bill" Rich



DeWitt - Surrounded by friends, family and the music that he loved, William Clifford Rich passed peacefully on February 19th at the age of 71 after a more than two decades long battle with multiple sclerosis. Bill was an Everett High grad, a Michigan State alum, and a Marine Corps vet. A successful career in sales at both Oldsmobile and Maritz Motivation took Bill and his family on adventures around the world. In retirement, Bill and sister-in-law Sharon Hartford became active DeWitt community members, while he and his loving wife of 50 years, Sandy (Walters) Rich enjoyed getaways with friends at their Houghton Lake home. Holidays were a joyous time to reunite with his daughter Sarah, his sons Brian (Liz) and Paul, and his grandsons James, Henry, and Patrick, all of whom will carry on his focus on family and fun. Bill is currently reconnecting in heaven with father Leland, mother Margaret (Dale) Allison, brother Jimmy, Jack Walters, and Mark Holland. He is survived by brother Norman (Kim) Rich, sister Laura Holland, Bud (Glenda) Walters, Terry (Janie) Walters, Patsy Walters, many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of wonderful friends. The family requests contributions to the MS Society Michigan Chapter in lieu of flowers and will be celebrating Bill's life at a later date. Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019