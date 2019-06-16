|
William Charles Faunce
Lansing, MI -
William C. Faunce, affectionately called "Wild Bill" by his grandpa, Ernie Tune, has passed away at the age of 60, on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Lansing Sparrow Hospital after a brief illness. Bill was born May 1, 1959 in Flint, MI. After graduating from Holt High School in 1977, he enlisted in the United States Army. After his discharge he returned to Lansing and started working at GM retiring after 30 years. While working Bill enlisted in the Army National Guards and retired after 17 years of service. He was very proud of his military service to his country. Bill enjoyed fishing, shooting his guns, baking and cooking for his family and friends, casino trips and any type of history, especially military. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Bill will be sadly missed by his wife, Victoria (Vicky) Tryban; son, Daniel Faunce; mother, Mary Tune who will love him forever; sisters, Patricia Faunce and Kathy Gehrke; sister in-laws, Sara Tryban and Kathy (Mark) Roberts; brother in-law, Robert Cochrun; nephew, Sam Gehrke; nieces, Wendi Roberts, Corinne Roberts, and Hannah Gehrke; great nephew, Angelo Roberts and great niece, Jazlyn Roberts; many Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends especially his good friends, Ken & Lorie Bancroft and Kim Hasbrook. Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, James Faunce; in-laws, Ted and Jean Tryban and sister in-law, Noreen Tryban who he is meeting for the first time. A celebration of Bill's life for family and friends will be announced by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mackenzie Animal Sanctuary, Capital Area Humane Society and any Veteran's Organization. The family is being served by the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
