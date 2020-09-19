William Charles Heil



Born on September 19, 1954, in Lansing, MI, Bill was taken from us in a tragic auto accident.



While growing up in Michigan, Bill cultivated a passion for nature and learning, eventually earning his Eagle Scout recognition. As a graduate of Lansing Eastern High School, Bill spent his time participating in music and student government. It was here where he would first meet the love of his life, and future wife, Marti. Bill continued his educational pursuits and received his Bachelor's degree from Michigan State University, in Advertising & Communication Arts. He would also become a lifelong Spartan sports fan, attending hundreds of events with friends and family for over 45 years.



Bill would use his skills to foster countless successful business relationships and sales throughout his long and successful career with Honeywell, Bull Information Systems and Oracle.



Eventually "retiring" in 2018, he returned to his educational pursuits and completed his Master Gardener program through Purdue University Fort Wayne.



As a devoted and loving father, he took immense pride in both his children; Matthew William Heil of IN, and Amanda Jane Heil of MI. He sacrificed countless nights and weekends driving his son all over Michigan for hockey and other sports, while doing the same for his daughter's passion for music & the arts. While parenting is never easy, Bill flourished in his efforts and truly loved watching his children grow up and mature into compassionate and principled adults.



It's not everyday that you find a soulmate, but Bill found one in Marti and their friendship would evolve into a deep and ever-present loving bond and partnership that would last for more than forty two years. Together, Bill & Marti were unstoppable in their passions and spent their many years traveling, laughing and raising their two children with a zest and genuine joy for all things in their life.



A man of principle and distinguished character, he coveted his relationships with his family and friends above all else. Bill's gentle spirit, relentless passion for learning, combined with his ever-present sense of humor will be missed by all.



In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his mother, Joan Heil (TN), brother, James Heil (FL), sisters, Cynthia Bailey (CA) and Debra Heil (TN), Aunt, Susan Waltersdorf (MI) and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his father, Richard Heil and mother-in-law, Betty Schroeder. He will also be greatly missed by his four 4-legged companions.



Those wishing to honor Bill's memory may do so through contributions to a fund being established to honor Bill's nurturing and kind spirit, and his love for horticulture and nature.



Contributions may be sent: In Memory of Bill Heil, Michigan State University Advancement, 535 Chestnut Road, Suite 300, East Lansing, MI 48824.



A celebration of his life will take place at a later date, when friends and family can safely honor the man they respected, and dearly loved.









