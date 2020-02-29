Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM
William Conarton Obituary
William Conarton

Dimondale - Age 84, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020. Born in Lansing, Bill was the oldest son of Kyran and Gwendolyn (Porter) Conarton. He worked at American Bank & Trust for his entire career, working his way from the mailroom to a Vice President when he retired. Bill was also very involved in his community, serving as the Village of Dimondale Treasurer for 30 years, creating the Dimondale Athletic Association and a youth bowling league. After his retirement, Bill enjoyed his cottage at Horsehead Lake, expecially when friends and family came to visit. Bill also liked to golf, bowl, play pool and work in his yard. He was known for his sense of humor and love of squirrels. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry; and son, Bill Conarton, Jr. Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Judy Conarton; daughter, Lori Conarton; grandsons, Brayden and Blayne White; and six siblings, K.C., John, David, Barb Mahon, Sue Lemon and Becky Bell. The family will receive relatives and friends at Field & Leik Funeral Home in Dimondale from 4 to 6 P.M. on Sunday, March 1. Funeral services will be held 10 A.M. Monday, March 2 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Village of Dimondale Park Fund, 136 Bridge Street, Dimondale, Michigan.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
