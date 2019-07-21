|
William D. Campbell
St. Johns - William D. Campbell died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born December 15, 1942 in Marlette, MI the son of Donald and Norma Jean (Bennett) Campbell. Bill had a love of agriculture and during his working career he was a crop consultant for several agriculture based companies. He enjoyed his time working with local farmers, not only as a consultant but actually getting in the fields and operating machinery. Bill also had a fondness for riding motorcycles and would get out for a ride every chance he could. After his retirement he volunteered at Oakview Elementary School helping first grade students with reading. On November 7, 1964 he married Beverly Crake and she survives him. Also surviving is one daughter, DeLynn (Chad) Wells of St. Johns; one son, Kevin (Cara) Campbell of Vicksburg; three granddaughters, Madalyn and Kylee Wells and Kelsey Campbell; two sisters, Carol (Dave) McAllister of Ocala, FL and Kay Nicol of Denver, CO; one brother, Duane (Trish) Campbell of Midland; one brother in law, Ernest (Emma) Crake; one sister in law, Lila (Marlin) Younge both of Lapeer and several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by a brother in law and sister in law, Earl J. and Louise Crake. Following Bill's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Memorials may be made to a charity of donor's choice. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019