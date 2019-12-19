|
William D. Stirm
1932 - 2019
Graduated Michigan State University in 1954. Married college sweetheart Ann Aiken after graduation. Interned with Oldsmobile division of General Motors, then entered the military. After 2 years active duty in the Army returned to Oldsmobile. As Manager of Employee Sales set record for new car sales year before his retirement. Moved to Florida in 1986, traveled the Rocky Mountains and Caribbean islands. Lost wife Ann in 1990. Married Pat Hewitt in 1992. Judy Liberatore became his Life Partner in 2000.
Internment at Sarasota TO Veterans Cemetery Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include daughter Cathy, son Scott, life partner Judy, sister Mary, and nieces and nephews.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019