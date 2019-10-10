|
William David Jacobs
Oxford - William David (Bill) Jacobs
Our Heavenly Father called Bill home and released him from his broken mind and body on August 26, 2019 at age 79.
Born June 16, 1940 to William Edgar (Ed) and Erma B. (Alspaugh) Jacobs in Lansing, Michigan.
Bill had two brothers, Wayne and Michael.
He graduated from Everett High School in 1958 and joined the U.S. Marine Corp that same year. He proudly served his country and returned home to marry, Patricia Girvin, his wife of 57 years, on June 23, 1962. Together they made a home and had two children, Annette Linn and William Franklin (Frank) Jacobs.
Bill went to work at Banner Linen Company where he met his longtime friend and mentor Harland (Butch) Mingus. Moving on in employment to the City of Lansing Traffic Department where he retired in 1991. Bill retired to have time to do what he loved most, FISH. Through the years he had many hobbies and interests, coaching boys and girls softball, girl intramural basketball, playing potbelly basketball, hunting, fishing, woodworking, square dancing, and square dance calling. He loved to fellowship and work with the mens group at his church, Sons of Thunder.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Ed, mother, Erma, and brother, Michael Jacobs.
Surviving him are his wife, Patty, daughter, Nettie (Mac) Fralic, son, Frank Jacobs, grandchildren, Louie (Brittney) Garcia, Joseph (Jessica) Fralic, Amber Thacker, Katie (Cody) Douglas, Courtney Jacobs, 5 great-grandchildren and brother, Wayne, (Caroline) Jacobs. Special friends Butch and Margaret Mingus and Jon Mattila.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at New Covenant Christian Church on West St. Joe Hwy., Lansing, Michigan with fellowship at 10:30 a.m. and service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Ron Burns. A Light lunch will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Covenant Christian Church or Cornerstone Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 10, 2019