William E. Brown IV
Okemos - William E. Brown IV, age 65, of Okemos, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13th surrounded by family after an eighteen month battle with brain cancer. He is survived by daughter Ashley, sisters Shary Brown (Michael Moran) and Cindi (Bruce) Wellman, nephews Robert Wellman and James Wellman, many cherished cousins and a legion of friends.
Bill was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on December 17, 1953, to Dr. William E. and Albertha Brown. He was the grandson of Ann Arbor Mayor William E. Brown, Jr. Bill grew up in Burns Park before graduating from Huron High School and Michigan State University, ultimately settling down in Meridian Township.
Bill will be interred at a private family ceremony. Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Okemos Public Library, 4321 Okemos Road, Okemos MI 48864, Attn: Betsy Hull, Okemos Branch — CADL. If not that, please celebrate Bill's love of live music by attending an event, or cheering on his beloved Spartans. Above all, enjoy yourself, smile, and think of Bill while you do.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019