Resources
More Obituaries for William Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Brown Iv

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Brown Iv Obituary
William E. Brown IV

Okemos - William E. Brown IV, age 65, of Okemos, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13th surrounded by family after an eighteen month battle with brain cancer. He is survived by daughter Ashley, sisters Shary Brown (Michael Moran) and Cindi (Bruce) Wellman, nephews Robert Wellman and James Wellman, many cherished cousins and a legion of friends.

Bill was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on December 17, 1953, to Dr. William E. and Albertha Brown. He was the grandson of Ann Arbor Mayor William E. Brown, Jr. Bill grew up in Burns Park before graduating from Huron High School and Michigan State University, ultimately settling down in Meridian Township.

Bill will be interred at a private family ceremony. Contributions in Bill's memory may be made to the Okemos Public Library, 4321 Okemos Road, Okemos MI 48864, Attn: Betsy Hull, Okemos Branch — CADL. If not that, please celebrate Bill's love of live music by attending an event, or cheering on his beloved Spartans. Above all, enjoy yourself, smile, and think of Bill while you do.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.