William E. Freel
St. Johns - William E. Freel, age 79, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home.
Due to current circumstances a Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date.
William was born in Tawas, MI on April 25, 1940, to Norton and Faye (Vance) Freel. William married Kathleen J. Ankney on December 21, 1984, in Lansing, MI. He served in the U.S. Army as a special marksman. William worked for GM Warehousing for over 30 years; he retired in January 1998.
He is survived by his wife Kathleen, and children: Lynn Freel, Harold Freel, Julie Keyes; his siblings: John Freel, Karla Brown, and Jerry Freel. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Vance Freel, and Andrew and Amelia Keyes. William is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Judy Pfahl.
