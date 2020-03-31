Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for William Freel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William E. Freel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Freel Obituary
William E. Freel

St. Johns - William E. Freel, age 79, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home.

Due to current circumstances a Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date.

William was born in Tawas, MI on April 25, 1940, to Norton and Faye (Vance) Freel. William married Kathleen J. Ankney on December 21, 1984, in Lansing, MI. He served in the U.S. Army as a special marksman. William worked for GM Warehousing for over 30 years; he retired in January 1998.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen, and children: Lynn Freel, Harold Freel, Julie Keyes; his siblings: John Freel, Karla Brown, and Jerry Freel. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Vance Freel, and Andrew and Amelia Keyes. William is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Judy Pfahl.

Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -