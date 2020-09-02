William Earl "Bill" Braun
Delta Township - My sweet father was born October 16, 1927, and joined my mother in Heaven on August 31, 2020. After being separated by 3½ years he is now with his beloved wife. They had 68 beautiful years of marriage.
Dad proudly served in the US Army 11th Airborne during WWII. He was stationed in the South Pacific and was a paratrooper.
When he left the Army he went to work for the State of Michigan. He worked several different jobs and retired from the Michigan State Police after 30 years of service.
He was a life member of the VFW Post 701, American Legion Post 12, DAV
Post 8, 11th Airborne Division Association and the 82nd Airborne Division Association, Lansing Chapter. He was also a member of the Keystone Kops and a member of the First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Mary. He is survived by his daughter, Christine (John III) Kutt; grandsons, Daniel and Scott (Jasmine); and great-grandsons, Gavin and Lucas. He is also survived by his son, Michael (Julie); granddaughter, Kristin; and great-grandson, Giovanni.
I would like to thank McLaren 2SE for their loving care. He was there so long I felt like family! I would also like to thank Brookdale Delta for their loving care. As with my mother, your love and compassion for my dad was exceptional! Finally everyone associated with McLaren Hospice deserves a huge thank you for always being there, for caring, for listening, for being committed, for being you!
Due to the COVID virus there will be a private burial at a later date. If you would like to honor my sweet father (in lieu of flowers) please donate to the Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 W. Grand River, Lansing, MI 48910 or to McLaren Hospice, 2815 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 4, Lansing, MI 48910.
With tears in my eyes I say goodbye knowing I'd see you when I die. With tears in my eyes I held your hand asking you to tell mom "Hello" when you get to the "Promised Land." With tears in my eyes I still call your name... My life will never be the same.
Dad always believed you are never truly dead until the last person who knew you has died.
Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.