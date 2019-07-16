Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
William Leimbach
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Lansing, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Lansing, MI
William Edward Leimbach


1928 - 2019
William Edward Leimbach

Lansing - Age 90, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Bill was born on October 3, 1928 in Jackson, MI to the late, Harold and Catherine (Comerford) Leimbach. After graduation Bill attended Michigan State University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree and became a Spartan for life. He joined and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. After being discharged Bill began his lifelong career owning/operating his own company, Leimbach Landscaping Co. He was a passionate and active parishioner of Church of the Resurrection in Lansing and was known for having a way with words as a great storyteller. He loved his family, especially the years he spent coaching his children's athletic teams, and cheering on his grandchildren at their events. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Michael Leimbach (2011), and his sister-in-law Betty Van Vorst. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Nancy Leimbach, his daughters, Sally (Greg) Gordon, Sue (Sean) Benton; a daughter-in-law, Mary Leimbach; grandchildren, Ashley Palmerton, Taylor (Jon) Marosi, Matthew and Jonathon Benton, and Zac, Jake, and Josh Leimbach. The Funeral Mass will be Celebrated on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Church of the Resurrection, Lansing with Rev. Fr. Steve Mattson as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Jackson, MI. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel with the rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church Thursday at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Church of the Resurrection in memory of Bill. "Go Green, Go White, Go Spartans."
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 16, 2019
